The City of Swift Current’s Chief Administrative Officer, Tim Marcus, today announced that, along with the City’s Senior Management team, a review and subsequent plan has been established for staffing over the next two months in light of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
A total of 105 positions have been impacted to reflect the current, reduced level of service that the City is maintaining, primarily as a result of facility closures. This total number includes temporary staff who have been laid off or not scheduled; the deferral of summer student employment; seasonal employees who are not being rehired; and, several vacant positions that will not be filled.
“Our plan will allow us to complete certain projects, sustain key operations and maintain amenities such as facilities, parks and pathways under the COVID-19 restrictions, while at the same time allowing us to re-purpose some of our employees to areas where they are needed as vacant/seasonal positions go unfilled,” said Marcus.
Mayor Denis Perrault has had an opportunity to review the staffing plan, along with City Council, and he is confident that the staff needed to carry out the City’s services are in place.
“As a Council, we are pleased that we are able to move some of our staff to different areas within our day-to-day operations where we are not bringing seasonal help on board at this time,” said Perrault. “I’m grateful to our Administrative team for completing this review and for their commitment to ensuring that we continue to serve the public during this challenging situation. As we all know, things have been changing quite rapidly during this pandemic, and we’ll be prepared to review and revise as things do change, and that goes for our operations, how efficient we can be, and for the capital side of things as well.”
Both Marcus and Perrault have pointed to adaptability as a key ingredient to working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The one constant throughout this situation has been change,” said Perrault. “From Council to Administration to our entire team of staff, we’re all adapting to things as they change, as are our citizens and our businesses, and I think it’s a testament to our community that, together, we have met each new challenge head on and demonstrated resilience and support for one another.”
