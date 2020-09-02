The City of Swift Current will be using a sophisticated self-propelled robotic cutter to clear the way for the inspection of sewer main lines.
The purchase of a sewer main robotic cutter is expensive, but it will still be cheaper than the cost to rent such a device.
Councillors approved the purchase of an advanced robotic cutter with a price tag of $236,505.08 (PST included, GST excluded) during a regular council meeting on Aug. 24 that took place via video conference.
City Director of Asset Management Greg Parsons made a presentation to the meeting to indicate the need for a sewer main robotic cutter and the cost benefit of purchasing the device instead of renting it.
He noted it will be very expensive to rent a robotic cutter for the duration of this project, which will continue for several years. The rental cost for such a device will be approximately $6,000 per week or $312,000 per year.
The City’s intention is to recover some of the cost to purchase a robotic cutter through renting it to other local authorities or selling it once the project has been completed.
“I don't pretend to know anything about sanitary lines or robotic cutters, but reading the report I trust that Mr. Parsons tells us that this needs to be done as part of our asset management program,” Councillor Ron Toles said. “And when I look at what he has presented to us here, it looks to me like the purchase of this cutter would be less in dollars than rental for one year, and so it would just make sense I believe to purchase rather than to rent.”
Councillors Chris Martens and George Bowditch felt the efforts to recoup some of the cost of this purchase will be a positive benefit for the City.
“The one benefit that I did read also in going through everything was the fact that there is that opportunity for the potential resale,” Councillor Martens said. “Now, what the cost and the value is on the resale I'm not sure, but the fact remains that we still could recoup some of the cost down the line over the unit itself.”
Councillor Bowditch admitted the significant cost to purchase the robotic cutter was of some concern when he reviewed the proposal.
“I was a little bit worried about the price at first, because of the amount of things that we have to do,” he said. “However, since we do have that option perhaps down the road to sell it to another community, it made my decision to support it much easier.”
The robotic cutter will be purchased with reallocated funds from within the approved capital budget for asset management. City Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus said this money became available when a new software package was acquired for asset management.
“So it freed up some of those funds and as part of the condition assessments, this is work that was always going to need to be done, either through contractors and consultants,” he explained. “We're just switching the work up a bit and taking care of the work that needed to be done first in order to actually provide the condition assessment. So at the end of the day, we're just moving the budget funds around, but we're not eliminating any work that needs to be done under asset management.”
Councillors Ryan Plewis and Bruce Deg both felt it was an advantage for the City to be able to carry out this work in-house instead of using an external contractor.
The City received quotes from three companies on different types of robotic cutters. The preferred quote is the most expensive cutter, but it received the highest evaluation score. The cost of this cutter is over $18,000 more expensive than the second cheapest option and the lowest priced cutter is nearly $50,000 cheaper.
However, the City decided to purchase the most expensive robotic cutter, because its operational and maintenance features are considered to be superior to the cheaper units. It has a lens wiper, which will allow the operator to clean the camera lens remotely and to have a clear sight of the cutting bit while the work takes place. Its smaller size will make it easier to lift and lower the cutter into manholes.
The Aries Wolverine 2.0 robotic cutter will be supplied by Cubex Ltd., a heavy machinery and equipment supplier in Calgary. The purchase price of $236,505.08 includes training for City staff to operate the device.
“That's part of the package when we purchase this piece of equipment,” Parsons said during an online media briefing after the council meeting. “They will send people to train our staff and then we should be able to do the process as well as do some minimal maintenance on that piece of equipment to ensure that it's going to be in good working condition.”
The robotic cutter will be used to cut away sections of lateral sewer connections from residences and commercial buildings that protrude into the City’s main sewer lines. The City wants to use a sewer imaging camera to inspect the condition of storm and sanitary sewers, but these protruding laterals are an obstruction.
There are currently approximately 140 kilometres of sanitary main lines in Swift Current, and most of these lines are clay tile pipe with protruding laterals.
“There's quite a few of them and some of the issue is that we can't put a camera down there to see, because we can't get past the closest one to the manhole, but it's not necessarily the problem with the actual lateral service itself,” he explained. “It's that we can't get a camera past there to do a condition assessment of what condition our mains are in.”
Once the protruding laterals have been cut out by the robotic cutter, the camera will be able to pass by and complete the inspection of the entire section of pipe. It will be a time-consuming process to cut all these protruding laterals. The robotic cutter can cut four to five laterals per day, depending on the material.
These protruding laterals is only a problem with older installations, because any new installations use a saddle connection without any lateral protrusion into the main sewer line.
“Some of our pipe that's in the ground currently doesn't have those, because it's PVC pipe or high-density poly pipe and the laterals are connected with a saddle,” he said. “So they don't have that protruding lateral. We're hoping that there's not as many there as we're anticipating, but it's going to be quite a process to complete this project.”
These condition assessments for storm and sanitary sewers must be done as part of the City’s asset management program.
“In terms of the condition assessments, we're just nicely getting started on doing those,” Parsons said. “And the whole idea is to do an assessment of all of our infrastructure, give it some sort of rating. Is it good, bad, in fair condition, and then it helps us prioritize which of that infrastructure needs replacement and helps us along with the budgeting process as well. So we've got an idea of how much do we have to budget and how much of this stuff do we have to replace and how much could we just maintain or repair.”
