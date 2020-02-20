The City of Swift Current is hoping to receive federal infrastructure funding for a project to fund the upgrading and expansion of the wastewater collection system, which is operating under strain and nearing capacity in certain areas.
Councillors approved a motion at a regular council meeting on Feb. 10 in support of an application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) for the wastewater collection expansion and upgrades project.
The motion commits the City to adhere to all ICIP requirements for funding, including an open tendering process, and adhering to federal and provincial environmental legislation and standards.
The City’s cost to fund this project will be reduced significantly if this application under the ICIP green infrastructure stream is successful.
The federal government is providing $416.3 million to Saskatchewan for the green infrastructure stream. The federal ICIP contribution to a project will be at least 40 per cent and the provincial ICIP contribution will be up to 33.3 per cent.
The City of Swift Current will therefore only be responsible for funding the remaining cost of around 26.7 per cent. The municipal share of the project will be funded through the water and wastewater utility rates.
The preliminary engineering for this project was done in 2017 and the estimated cost at that time was around $9.5 million. The City’s consultants are upgrading those numbers to ensure the full project amount will be reflected in the ICIP application, which must be submitted by March 31.
“Whatever you put in there for your cost is all you're going to get,” City Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus said after the meeting. “So we’re relooking at the numbers, because we want to put in the most current number.”
If the City’s application is successful, the ICIP funding conditions determine that the project must be completed not later than March 31, 2027. The project will include the installation of two new force mains, new gravity lines, the addition of an equalization chamber, and pump upgrades.
It will provide additional wastewater collection capacity for immediate and future growth. The lift station next to Memorial Drive, at the Walmart parking area, is undersized.
“There are two problems,” he said. “One is the line is undersized and the pump station itself is undersized. They both need to be upgraded in order to handle capacity when the city grows. So a second line would go from that lift station to the wastewater treatment plant, which also provides some redundancy in the event that the line does break.”
Another important part of the project will be to increase the overall redundancy of the wastewater collection system by installing an additional wastewater line from the main lift station to the wastewater treatment plant.
“Right now, that line runs along the shore of the creek and then continues on,” he explained. “We would build a second line using an alternative route. If that line ever broke, then basically 70 per cent of the city would be without wastewater collection services. So we want some redundancy if that line goes down for repairs or breaks that we would still be able to provide the service.”
The urgency of this work will depend on the rate at which the city will expand and grow. If this funding application is not successful, the City will probably be able to wait another few years before the project has to be carried out.
“The City has operated for quite a few years with only one force main,” Marcus said. “The lift station right now is near capacity. So it can operate in its current state for a while. However, additional growth would mean then that we would have to proceed with that portion of the project at a minimum. It just depends on what the growth is and how much as to when we finally run out and have to make a change.”
