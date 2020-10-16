New hours as of Oct. 19
The City of Swift Current announced today that it will be increasing its Hours of Operation at City Hall for public access beginning Monday, October 19th. City Hall will be open to the public from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday to Friday, excluding Statutory Holidays.
 
During this second phase of re-opening, face-to-face services that will be available at City Hall will remain limited; however, in addition to the current options for customers to make all bill payments and manage utility services such as connections, disconnections and transfers in person, a Community Services kiosk will be available for drop-offs, pick-ups and transactions related to Parks, Recreation and Culture.
 
All other services that require face-to-face contact will be offered by appointment only. A list of contact points to arrange appointments is listed below. Citizens who are able to conduct business with the City over the telephone or via email are encouraged to continue doing so in order to limit person-to-person contact within City Hall.
 
“The City’s position regarding Hours of Operation during the pandemic has been, and continues to be, that we do not push public interactions to the limits of the Saskatchewan Re-Open Guidelines, but instead do everything in our power to limit face-to-face interactions — the globally accepted method that is considered the best course of action to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said City of Swift Current Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus. “We have spent the past month operating City Hall with reduced hours and assessing the health and safety impact that has had on customers and staff, alike. At this time, we are confident that we can expand our hours of operation without posing a risk to the public or our employees.”
 
WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU ARRIVE AT CITY HALL
 
Customers who choose to visit City Hall to either pay bills or arrange utility services can anticipate several safety measures when they arrive:
 
  • Single Entrance/Exit at Main Doors located on 1st Avenue Northeast
  • Mandatory Hand Sanitizing upon entrance
  • Floor markers to guide customers to service kiosks and to enforce 6-foot physical distancing
  • Plexiglass Sneeze Guard Partitions at service kiosks
  • The use of Masks will be optional
  • Signage throughout the Lobby and outside City Hall to assist customers
 
PLEASE REMEMBER
 
All face-to-face services other than Bill Payments, Utility Services and Community Services will be conducted by appointment only. Please consult the list below to contact the Department you wish to schedule an appointment with.
 
Customers are encouraged to pay bills through their financial institution and arrange utility services online at http://www.swiftcurrent.ca/divisions/corporate-services/financial-services/utility-billing/utility-services-request, via email or over the telephone, if possible. The City also offers a convenient, secure, 24-hour Night Deposit Mailbox located on the external wall of the building facing 1st Avenue Northeast where customers can drop payments to be processed the following day.
 
SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT
 
If you would like to schedule an appointment with us, the following contact information can help direct you to our staff, who are available from 7:45 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays.
 
 
The City of Swift Current would like to thank all citizens and customers.
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.