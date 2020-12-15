The City of Swift Current’s Community Services Division, since 2018, has been working on a Recreation, Parks & Culture Master Plan in collaboration with citizens and stakeholders. Ultimately, the finalized plan will guide services and investments in the areas of parks, trails, community facilities, and programs over the next decade.The City is now entering Phase III of this project, which includes engaging citizens, once again, in providing feedback on the Draft Plan which has just been completed. If you are interested in participating, you are asked to visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/rpcplan, where you can view the Draft Plan in its entirety and provide comments and suggestions through a brief online survey.The Draft Plan and Survey will be available online until January 8th, 2020. Once feedback has been analyzed, it will be integrated into the Final Plan, which will be presented to City Council in early 2021.“Citizen feedback is vital to this process,” said Jim Jones, the City’s General Manager of Community Services. “At the end of the day, our residents are best suited to help us determine how our Parks, Trails, Facilities and Programs will be shaped over the next ten years.”The City of Swift Current and its Community Services Division would like to thank all citizens and stakeholders who have participated in this process since its inception in 2018. For assistance with access to the Draft Plan or completion of the Survey, please contact Community Services at 306.778.2787 or communityservices@swiftcurrent.ca.
Citizen feedback requested for Recreation, Parks & Culture Master Plan
- Contributed
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
