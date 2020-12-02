Market Square in downtown Swift Current will usually be filled with families enjoying the annual Christmas tree lighting, but due to COVID-19 public health restrictions there was no public event on Nov. 26.
Instead, the City of Swift Current held a virtual tree lighting event at 8 p.m. for residents to watch from their homes. The brightly lit tree in the empty square was only enjoyed by passing motorists and occasional visitors who came to look at the decorated space and take a few photographs.
