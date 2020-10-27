SWAC FOOTBALL
The Gull Lake Lions hosted their first game on Monday, October 19 against Shaunavon. The strong Shadows team notched another win (44-0). Gull Lake has been a 6-man football team for many years, but took on the challenge of playing 9-man football to be a part of our SWAC league. Gull Lake’s next action was Friday, October 23 in Maple Creek against the Redmen. Gull Lake came away with their first win of the season (18-8). Maple Creek will be looking for their first win at home against Shaunavon on Wednesday, October 28. Game time is 4:00.
SCCHS Red and Blue teams faced off again on cold, blustery Saturday. October 24. Just like the first game, the Red Team came away with a decisive 56-6 victory. The teams will hit the grid iron again on Saturday, October 31. Game time is 1:00.
Shaunavon Shadows Junior football team will take on the Maple Creek Redmen Junior Football team on Thursday, October 29. This is the first game of a home and home series with the two teams.
Spectators are limited to 30 for outdoor events. Each school has developed their own protocol for how those seats will be assigned (those spectators will be required to sign in). Masking is mandatory for spectators as you enter/exit the event, but can be removed in the stands IF social distancing rules are followed (as determined by host school). Most host schools are setting up live stream options, check with the school for details/links.
SWAC VOLLEYBALL
SWAC Volleyball leagues for senior and junior teams started this past week. At this time, there are no spectators allowed at indoor events (only approved volunteers), but schools are working hard to try to arrange an online streaming of their competitions. There are too many leagues to report all the results. Please check your local school newsletter to get results of the volleyball league action.
Games on Tuesday, October 27:
Senior boys – Vanguard 1 hosts Vanguard 2, Frontier hosts Ponteix
Senior girls – Maple Creek 1 hosts Maple Creek 2, Fox Valley hosts Leader 2, Eastend hosts Frontier, Vanguard hosts Shaunavon.
Game on Wednesday, October 26
Senior boys – Leader hosts Fox Valley
Games on Thursday, October 29:
Junior boys – Fox Valley 2 @ Leader, Ponteix @ Cabri, Frontier @ Consul
Junior girls – Fox Valley 1 @ Fox Valley 2, Hazlet @ Maple Creek, Vanguard @ Herbert, Consul @ Eastend
IN-HOUSE VOLLEYBALL
Schools opting to play within their school have also started their competition phase.
Shaunavon High School ran their fist in-house league games on Thursday, October 22. The next game night is Thursday, October 27.
Shaunavon Public School will start in-house league games on October 26, 27, 28 and 29.
Gull Lake Juniors run their in-house games every Friday from 3:30-7:00.
Follow all the happenings in SWAC sports on our social media platforms: SWACSports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We love the ‘likes’ and shares. You’ll find pictures from our various competitions on these sites.
