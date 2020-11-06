Follow all the happenings in SWAC sports on our social media platforms: SWACSports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We love the ‘likes’ and shares. You’ll find pictures from our various competitions on these sites.
SWAC FOOTBALL
SWAC football games continued Monday, November 2 when Gull Lake traveled to Shaunavon. On the heels of a 26-0 win over the Lions, Shaunavon finished the league with a perfect 4-0 record. Shaunavon has been dominate in the three-team league. The league wrapped up on Friday, Nov 6 with Gull Lake hosting Maple Creek. It was an extremely exciting finish. With one second left, Gull Lake was on the one-yard line, with a chance to win the game. Maple Creek had a huge goal line stop, but there was a Maple Creek penalty with no time left on the clock and they had to play the down again. Maple Creek came up big with another big stop and won their first game 22-18.
The second match up of Junior Football teams from Maple Creek and Shaunavon was on Wednesday, November 4th. Home field proved to be luck for the Shaunavon Shadows, and they won 44-22. The Shadows swept the two-game series with the Redmen.
SWAC VOLLEYBALL
SWAC Volleyball leagues for senior and junior teams continue this week. At this time, there are no spectators allowed at indoor events (only approved volunteers), but schools are working hard to try to arrange an online streaming of their competitions. Host schools are primarily using their school or SCC Facebook pages to video games.
There are too many leagues to report all the results. Please check your local school newsletter to get results of the volleyball league action. Just a heads up that there are changes/updates to the league schedule that happen after this report is sent out, so check with your school to confirm game days.
Games on Monday, November 9
Junior boys – Fox Valley @ Leader
Senior girls – Hazlet @ Gull Lake
Games on Tuesday, November 10:
Senior boys – Fox Valley @ Cabri, Vanguard 1 @ Herbert
Senior girls – Maple Creek 1 @ Hazlet, Leader 1 @ Fox Valley, Ponteix @ Vanguard, Consul @ Frontier
Games on Thursday, November 12:
Junior boys – Hazlet @ Cabri, Frontier @ Eastend
Junior girls – Leader @ Fox Valley, Cabri @ Maple Creek, Ponteix @ Herbert, Consul @ Frontier
Games on Monday, November 16:
Junior boys – Leader @ Fox Valley
Senior boys – Ponteix @ Frontier
Senior girls – Frontier @ Consul, Gull Lake @Maple Creek
IN-HOUSE VOLLEYBALL
Schools opting to play within their school have also started their competition phase. Check with your school to see what nights games are and if they will be live streaming any contests.
