It will slow down in the world of SWAC athletics during the week of January 27th. No competitions/practices can take place for those schools running formal midterms/finals. Once all team members are done their exams, things can return to normal.
There were a lot of games in the senior basketball league games last week (make up and regular). There is one make up game to be played: Vanguard vs Maple Creek (scheduled for Feb 6).
Shaunavon boys lost to Frontier boys (83-70)
Maple Creek girls lost to Shaunavon (77-21).
Herbert girls won over Maple Creek girls (65-49).
Swift Current won against the Shaunavon girls (50-45).
Gull Lake boys lost to Shaunavon (61-44)
Frontier boys lost to the Swift Current Junior Colts (76-63)
Gull Lake won over Maple Creek boys (60-44)
Swift Current boys beat Vanguard (60-23)
Swift Current girls over Herbert (36-23)
After exam week, there is one set of senior league games left before playoffs. On February 4, Gull Lake boys and Swift Current girls are in Maple Creek. Swift Current boys will be in Vanguard and Shaunavon boys in Frontier. Shaunavon girls will travel to Maple Creek. These final games will determine playoff positions for the league. February 11 semi finals (#4 @ #1, #3 @ #2). Final on February 25.
Junior basketball league results: Maple Creek boys defeated Wymark boys (82-59). Herbert boys won over Shaunavon boys (70-45). Maple Creek girls lost to Waldeck girls (65-50). Swift Current gr 9 girls won a thriller over Shaunavon girls (43-40).
There are a couple of make up games scheduled: Wymark boys at Herbert (Jan 30) and Shaunavon girls at Waldeck (Jan 28). Herbert boys and Wymark have rescheduled their league game to February 4th. Regular season games on February 6: Swift Current hosts Shaunavon boys and Waldeck girls. Maple Creek boys host Herbert and Shaunavon girls host Maple Creek.
As in the seniors, the junior standings are very close. There is one last set of regular season games on February 13th, before the semifinals on Wed, February 26 (#4 at #1, #3 at #2). The final is slated for Thursday, February 27th.
Curling playoff draws for seniors have been finalized. Whitemud (in Shaunavon) and Rolling Hills (in Gull Lake) will be doing their sectional seeding games on Friday, January 31. Cypress Hill (in Hazlet) will do their seeding tournament on Saturday, February 1st in Hazlet. Our total district numbers are very small in curling this year. Therefore, every senior team, from each of the three sections, will advance to the District Championship in Leader on February 7/8.
Junior curling sectionals take place on February 7/8 (Cypress Hills in Maple Creek, Rolling Hills in Swift Current, Whitemud in Val Marie). Draws will be sent to schools this week. Junior SWAC district championship is on February 28/29 in Eastend/Consul.
Follow all the happenings in SWAC sports on our social media platforms: SWACSports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We love the ‘likes’ and shares. You’ll find pictures from our various championships on these sites.
