As we start competitions in SWAC, there will be strict limits on spectators at events. There are no spectators for indoor events (volleyball). Only teams, officials and volunteers are allowed in the schools. For outdoor events (football/soccer), schools are limited to 30 spectators. Please check with your local school to see what attendance sign in, sanitization and masking protocols they have in place for those 30 spots at the competition site.
School sport in the SouthWest will hit high gear starting this week. All our fall sports are up and running… football, volleyball, cross country, and soccer.
Junior and senior volleyball practices can start on Tuesday, October 13 and leagues are slated to begin the week of October 19. There will be over 12 volleyball mini leagues in SWAC this year.
Eastend’s Streambank Golf Course will be the site of District Cross Country races on Wednesday, October 14. 45+ athletes from five schools will be taking part, with staggered arrival/departure by schools to keep within Covid numbers. The first race will start at 4:30 with the peewee age group and continue in 15-minute increments to the senior age groups. There will be no spectators allowed on the golf course/race course. All those wishing to watch will do so from the clubhouse.
SWAC 9-man football teams are excited to hit the grid iron in competition. Maple Creek, Shaunavon and Gull Lake will form a 3-team mini league. All games are slotted for a 4:00 start.
Wed. Oct. 14 Maple Creek @ Shaunavon
Mon. Oct. 19 Shaunavon @ Gull Lake
Fri. Oct. 23 Gull Lake @ Maple Creek
Wed. Oct. 28 Shaunavon @ Maple Creek
Mon. Nov. 2Gull Lake @ Shaunavon
Fri. Nov. 6 Maple Creek @ Gull Lake
The SCCHS Colts are running an ‘in house’ league. Blue team vs Red team. Games are planned for Saturday October 17, 24, and 31.
Follow all the happenings in SWAC sports on our social media platforms: SWACSports Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We love the ‘likes’ and shares. You will find pictures SWAC sport events/competitions on these sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.