The Chinook School Division is moving ahead with the development of a formal COVID-19 vaccination administration procedure after board members approved a motion at a regular board meeting, Oct. 12.
A motion was formally adopted during the meeting in which the board directs the Director of Education to develop a COVID-19 vaccination administration procedure for the school division.
This board motion was a follow-up to a previous statement released by the school division on Oct. 4 in which it announced the organization’s intention to require all staff members to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or of recent negative COVID-19 testing status.
Board chair Kimberly Pridmore said it was still early in the process to develop this administrative procedure.
“So this is simply the beginning of the procedure and we're simply giving direction today that we would like to proceed with that development,” she explained.
The motion at the Oct. 12 meeting received support from the majority of board members, but the decision was not unanimous. Two board members indicated they were not in favour of such a formal vaccination procedure.
Trustee Katelyn Toney said she recognizes how hard the board and administration are working to have these conversations to develop administrative procedures regarding vaccinations, and the conversations around the board table have been respectful. She noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has made their task much more difficult than before.
She felt it is important to protect the health and safety of students and staff, but she does not support the development of an administrative procedure related to vaccine mandates.
“I'm not opposed to vaccines, I'm just opposed to the mandates,” she emphasized. “I feel mandates are divisive and I don't feel there's enough scientific evidence to support that. Education is synonymous with community and I'm not comfortable with the unintended vilification of the unvaccinated by imposing a vaccine mandate. I'm scared that this division is something that will be very hard to come back from.”
Pridmore spoke about the reason that the board felt there was a need to move towards the creation of a vaccination requirement for staff.
“I believe the discussions that we've had get us to a place where we feel like this is a step we can take to hopefully mitigate some of the risks involved with COVID-19 virus in our buildings in our staff and students,” she said.
Trustee Rachelle Patzer felt the conversations they had as trustees have been very good and all encompassing. She noted that not all people will feel that vaccines are the right thing for them personally, but there will be an alternative option in the school division’s proposed vaccination policy. Staff who do not want to disclose their vaccine status, will have the option of negative testing to provide proof of their COVID-free status.
“So I do think that we're moving forward in a good direction while supporting everybody's personal choices and trying to make everybody feel safe,” she said.
