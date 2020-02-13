A revision of the Chinook School Division’s policy for the transportation of students during severe weather will mean bus services will now be available in the afternoon after a route cancellation in the morning.
Trustees approved the revision of the policy during a regular Chinook School Division board meeting, Feb. 10.
Board members voted in favour of the changes after Chinook School Division Chief Financial Officer Rod Quintin provided details about the revisions.
Administrative Policy No. 805 sets out procedures with regard to the cancellation of classes or closure of schools and the cancellation of bus routes due to severe weather. Prior to this revision, the cancellation of a bus route in the morning meant the service was also not operating in the afternoon.
This has now changed and the cancellation of a bus route in the morning only applies to that morning service. The decision to cancel morning buses will have to be made by 6:30 a.m.
The bus route will operate as usual in the afternoon and if the weather conditions do not improve, a decision to cancel afternoon buses will have to be made no later than 1 p.m.
This change to the policy will give parents the assurance that the bus service will be available for their children in the afternoon, unless there is another cancellation.
“We are trying to be more responsive to the needs of the parents, while still maintaining the safety of the students,” Quintin said after the meeting.
The Chinook School Division looked at the approach of other school divisions with regard to the cancellation of bus routes, and this change is based on the policy followed by the South East Cornerstone School Division and the Prairie Valley School Division.
A key consideration for the policy revision is that parents are usually able to transport their children to school in the morning if a bus route is cancelled, but it is not so easy for them to also do it in the afternoon. The afternoon bus service will now only be cancelled if there has been no change in weather conditions.
Another factor in the revision is that weather conditions will often improve during the course of the day, and it is therefore possible for the bus route to return to normal service in the afternoon.
“We have seen that fairly consistently that the weather conditions will improve during the day,” he said. “Then people will question why we're not running the bus in the afternoon.”
A wider, more general cancellation of transportation services in the school division will occur when the temperature reaches -40 degrees Celsius or when there is a severe wind chill of -45 degrees Celsius or greater. A localized cancellation of a bus route can take place due to severe weather conditions in a specific area, for example limited visibility due to fog or blowing snow, or an icy road.
“We've had situations where either a snow melt or a heavy rain has made gravel roads impassable because of mud,” he said.
The revised policy will apply to both a general or local cancellation of service. The morning cancellation takes place at a time when it is still very cold or when road conditions are adverse, but that can change over time. A review later in the morning will therefore allow bus drivers and schools to decide if there is still a need to cancel the afternoon bus service.
“Obviously we still want to respect the local decision-making about safety and that type of thing,” he said. “That would be up to the individual bus drivers and/or schools to do that. We would assign that responsibility to them. This is primarily rural, it's not really an issue in the city. So it would be a decision taken there in the rural areas.”
This policy revision includes a change to the procedures for the operation of the para-transit bus in Swift Current in cold weather. This bus will usually transport between 10 to 12 students, and it can take anywhere from three to five minutes to unload or load a passenger. During this time the open doors will lead to a noticeable drop in cabin temperature.
“The cabin is not able to make up the heat in the driving period,” he said. “There was some concern on the part of the mechanics about equipment failure, where you have something fail because of the cold temperature, even though we keep that bus inside at night so that there isn't the same potential for equipment failures.”
The previous temperature threshold to cancel the operation of this vehicle was -40 degrees Celsius and a windchill of -45 degrees Celsius, but now this service will be terminated when the temperature reaches -35 degrees Celsius.
“The driver and the attendant in the bus had identified that the interior of the cabin was getting rather cold when they were out trying to unload and load students in that weather, and of course some of these students may not have feeling in their extremities,” Quintin said. “So it was a good decision to alleviate that a little bit by going to -35.”
