The Chinook School Division has started with the implementation of a supplemental learning plan for students to give them opportunities to continue learning at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools across the province closed indefinitely on March 20 and there was a temporary education pause while planning took place to provide students with opportunities for supplementary learning at home.
“This is an extremely unusual circumstance,” Chinook School Division Director of Education Kyle McIntyre said. “Everybody is traveling in uncharted territory and we are all doing the very best we can do in a very difficult and health threatening environment.”
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Education created an Education Response Planning Team (ERPT) shortly after the school closures to start planning for learning to continue during the pandemic.
“The ERPT set the parameters, these are kind of the expectations, and then all 27 school divisions in the province develop their own interpretation of that particular direction,” he explained. “So some of them look similar, but some of them look quite different.”
He added that these difference between the supplemental learning plans of school divisions will be similar to what happens with the implementation of the curriculum.
“That's very much how teaching is normally,” he said. “Teachers have a curriculum, the curriculum in every subject identifies outcomes, and how teachers arrive at those outcomes is different in many classrooms and it's similar in some classrooms. So it's really just a microcosm of regular pedagogy.”
The Chinook School Division issued its supplemental learning plan document on April 3 to families and caregivers, which they can use as a guide to support learning activities with children at home.
Teachers were already back at work on March 30 to start their own preparations for home-based and distance learning. They contacted all families during the week to find out how students are doing and to start conversations about how families want to receive the supplemental learning support.
“Not every single family has internet technology,” McIntyre noted. “So some families might want a physical learning package, some families might want it to be directed to Chinook resources and website, or maybe some families wanted to get their learning from a Google classroom that some of our teachers have set up. So we started with those conversations and we found out what each family wanted to do.”
The supplemental learning plan provides families and caregivers with an overview of learning activities for different grade levels and it includes a section with answers to some frequently asked questions.
“In elementary that learning packages basically are a two-week block of learning activities, and then in the supplemental learning package we have recommendations for families around learning time and learning environment and how much per day the children should be doing in each subject,” he said. “We're recommending a variety of activities. In our elementary area for example, it might be doing some reading and reading, writing and math, and then doing some things around wellness. … So depending on the grade level, we've really recommended a number of different activities and strategies.”
The Chinook School Division’s supplemental learning plan divides learning opportunities into four sections for prekindergarten to kindergarten, Grade 1-5, Grade 6-9, and Grade 10-12 students. Each section refers to the responsibilities for staff, parents and students
The prekindergarten to kindergarten learning includes activities to promote language development, literacy and story time and movement time. The goal is to spend 2.5 hours on these activities that is stretched out over a week. The school division will be providing early learning bags to families, which will be available after April 20.
Grade 1-5 students are expected to spend at least five hours per week on learning. Activities will focus on reading, writing and math. Other subject areas are optional, based on the interest of a student.
The goal for Grade 6-9 students is to do at least 10 hours of learning during a week. This will include 90 minutes per day on reading, writing and math, and 30 minutes per day on other content areas.
Grade 10-12 students have three options for the remainder of the year for each course. The first option is to continue to learn to improve their mark. The second option is to participate in the learnings of the course, but there will be no assignments and they will maintain their present mark. The third option is to accept their present mark, with a minimum of 50 per cent, and not to participate in any supplemental learning activities.
The Grade 10-12 students who continue with learning activities will spend a recommended three hours per week on coursework and content for each course.
“When our teachers surveyed our high school families, probably about 70 or 80 per cent of our families chose option two, where they wanted to accept their present mark and they wanted to continue to learn the outcomes from each course,” he said. “And so then it will be up to each child's individual teacher to continue to provide a curriculum or a learning opportunity that might look like about 45 minutes a day in every subject.”
Teachers for all grade levels will be following up with students and stay connected with them during this time of distance learning.
“We know that parents aren't educators and we don't want them to be educators, but we also know that parents want what's best for their children and our teachers want to do what's best for our children,” he said. “So we're building a bit of a hybrid model where our educators are doing the planning and are recommending certain structures and certain schedules, and then we're giving some of the materials for parents to deliver.”
McIntyre’s advice to parents and caregivers are to encourage children to continue with their learning and to set aside time and space in the home where students can learn in an organized manner while keeping to a routine. He believes it is important to continue with learning during this extraordinary time.
“So much of education is a building block for the next level or the next course in the sequence,” he said. “So you got to have a lot of foundational pieces in order to be successful in further academics and successful in life, and so that's why it's important to keep that connection, especially with the reading and the writing and the mathematics, especially those subjects. Those are the ones we're really going to try to emphasize in this package.”
