The Chinook School Division’s maintenance department has been able to find efficiencies while being short-staffed during the past year.
Transportation and Facilities Manager Kevin Jones presented the facilities status report at a regular Chinook School Division board meeting, Oct. 15.
The maintenance department has 13 staff members, but two of them were on medical leave, respectively for two months and one year. As a result, work responsibilities were adjusted to meet project obligations and work requests.
Two years ago, the maintenance department’s staff component was reduced by two people due to budget constraints.
“With our reduction in maintenance staff, we had to realign a lot of our priorities that we do,” he said after the meeting. “So aesthetics has had to take a bit of a back seat. We’ve had to realign a lot of the painting and cosmetic type things. … We’re still doing preventative maintenance, but we’re going to be more reactive to the cosmetic side of things.”
He felt the current level of maintenance staffing, after the reduction two years ago, still provides them with the capacity to deal with most of the incoming work load while having a manageable back log of work requisitions. Their work load can be balanced through the use of contracted services.
They have an electronic work order system that makes the processing of requests very effective.
“We prioritize, discuss with the school principal, and then based on that, we move forward and get as much work done as we can with our forces,” he said.
The priorities of the maintenance department may not always align with those of a school, which might cause some frustration. Plumbing, heating and electrical issues will receive priority to ensure that things such as leaks, water heaters, drainage, frozen pipes, boilers, furnaces and power failures are dealt with as soon as possible.
The maintenance department is responsible for 29 school buildings in the school division. It received 2,676 work orders in the 2018-19 school year, and staff members were able to complete 2,054 of these requests.
The maintenance department conducts an annual assessment of all school facilities and the schools are rated on criteria such as electrical, plumbing, structural, roofing, accessibility, exterior conditions, health and safety, yard site development, interior finishes, and functionality.
Nine schools received a rating of over 80 per cent in the most recent assessment in September 2019, while 18 schools received a rating between 70 and 80 per cent. The average increase in the overall condition of school facilities is 9.7 per cent over the past 13 years. The overall rating of 23 schools increased more than five per cent since 2005, and 27 out of 29 schools had an increase in their overall rating during the past 13 years.
“I would say with 100 per cent confidence our school facilities are safe,” Jones noted. “They’re well-maintained and looked after by qualified tradesmen. Our main focus is on roofing systems, mechanical equipment; that all our utilities are functioning properly, our water system, our natural gas, our boilers, our heating equipment. I’m very confident that our schools are very safe right now. Our biggest challenge right now is our cosmetic side, just with our level of staffing.”
The efforts of maintenance staff might not always be enough to avoid a building’s deterioration, and in some cases a capital project will be required to replace various items. According to Jones the funding received through the Ministry of Education’s preventative maintenance and repair (PMR) program is making a real difference.
“The funding that we get for our PMR has been steadily increasing, and it’s been helping us to get a lot of our backlogged work done,” he said. “We still have a lot of backlog, but it’s really helping us to do a lot of our projects that we identify and get them done.”
PMR funding is earmarked for facility projects that are going to be larger, but that are still valued under $1 million. It typically includes projects such as roof, boiler or window replacements.
The PMR program is currently in its seventh year, and the allocation to each school division is based on the total gross area of all schools. The PMR funding to the Chinook School Division has increased annually from $693,000 for 2013-2014 to $2,263,184 for 2019-2020.
The Chinook School Division has already identified PMR projects for a three-year period until 2021-2022. The total value of these projects is over $6.6 million.
“We’ve got such a long list of projects that we need addressed,” he said. “So we prioritize and forecast for three years. We’ve based it on past funding allocations and hopefully we continue to get our allocations and we get somewhere close to what we’ve projected.”
Light-emitting diode (LED) lighting projects have been carried out in six schools during the past 12 months to replace older light fixtures with more energy efficient LED fixtures. The current focus is on installing these LED fixtures in the highest energy consumption areas in schools, which are gymnasiums.
The installation of these LED fixtures in six school gymnasiums will have a total electrical cost saving of $8,336.20 per year.
“We’re reducing our electric consumption by 75 per cent,” he said. “The benefit is on the power side, for sure. We’re saving a lot of dollars, and the light rendering and the quality of the light is a lot better than the previous metal-halide light. It’s better for the kids when they’re in gym class or in the classrooms. It’s more of a natural light. They can see much better. It’s a better learning environment and we’re saving money at the same time. So it’s a win-win.”
