All Swift Current school buses running within the city are CANCELLED for the morning and afternoon on Monday, November 16th, this includes All Saints Catholic School. Parents will also be notified directly through our voice messaging system tonight. SCHOOLS WILL BE OPEN.
Safety is still a concern for the residential streets in the city. Thank you to everyone for your understanding and patience, we apologize for any inconvenience.
Our drivers will be doing a test run of their routes with empty buses in the middle of the day, so they can determine if they will be able to run on Tuesday. We will update parents with what routes will be running on Monday evening directly through our automated voice messaging system.
For rural school bus routes (including buses coming in from rural areas to the city schools), drivers will contact families directly if there are any cancellations.
In the event of a storm, extreme temperatures/windchill, or poor road conditions that result in any bus cancellations, we will post notices on Chinook Facebook, Instagramand Twitteras soon as possible in the morning, and it will be reported on local radio stations as well. Watch for updates throughout the day.
