All Swift Current city school buses are cancelled for the morning of Monday, November 9th, due to weather conditions. Parents will be notified directly through our voice messaging system. Schools will remain open and parents will be contacted by 2:00 p.m. to be informed if buses are running in the afternoon.
Several of our rural buses are cancelled as well and drivers will contact families directly. Schools will remain open, but please ensure someone is at the building before sending your child to school.
