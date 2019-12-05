The Cre8tive Minds Early Learning Child Care Centre is looking for community support to renovate their new location and to avoid their closure as a licensed child care facility in Swift Current.
“As an early learning centre, we are beneficial to the community,” Cre8tive Minds Executive Director Paige Lamb said. “We give these children really great care and our staff really love their jobs and love the kids. This is what they’re going to school for, this is what they want their career in, and if we do have to close down, then that’s a loss for them and that’s a loss for the kids too.”
It has been operating as a licensed childcare facility in the city since September 2013. It provides 45 childcare spaces and currently employs 18 staff, including casual positions.
The child care centre’s uncertain future is a result of a change of ownership of the building where it was located for six years.
Cre8tive Minds is a registered charitable and non-profit organization, and it was unable to afford the higher rent in the lease agreement with the new landlord. The child care centre was therefore evicted this past summer, and it moved to a temporary location in downtown Swift Current.
“We’re not able to stay here forever, just because it doesn’t have all of the qualifications that we need to run a licensed early learning centre,” Lamb explained. “So we have a temporary license here and we eventually need to move to somewhere that has all the qualifications.”
Their current temporary license, which is issued by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education, will expire in January. They can request an extension to continue operating in their temporary location, but there is no guarantee that it will be approved.
There are currently eight provincially licensed child care homes and centres in Swift Current. These facilities are regulated and monitored by the Early Years Branch of the Ministry of Education.
Unlicensed caregivers are not monitored by the Ministry of Education, but they must still adhere to certain standards. According to the City of Swift Current, there are currently 16 daycares that have received local business licenses to operate in the community.
A child care subsidy might be available to families with children in child care facilities licensed by the Ministry of Education. The closure of Cre8tive Minds will have an impact on families who are receiving such a subsidy.
“Some families depend on going to a licensed centre, because they depend on subsidy to help pay for their childcare, and you can’t get subsidy through an early learning centre that’s not licensed,” Lamb explained. “For a lot of our parents that might mean that to find care for their children, one of the parents would have to leave their job to care for their kids, if they can’t find space at another centre.”
She noted that the provincial government has allocated a specific number of licensed childcare spaces to each centre and community. The closure of Cre8tive Minds does not necessarily mean those licensed spaces will be allocated to another centre in Swift Current.
Cre8tive Minds already found a suitable location in the city where it can continue to operate, but only after structural improvements have been done to comply with provincial license requirements.
“We need an installation of a commercial-grade kitchen, we need six new windows, and we need to build a nap room,” she said. “So we need to build a whole new room in the building, and then alongside that we will require other construction that will include plumbing, electrical and flooring.”
The estimated cost of these renovations to the rented space will be upwards of $60,000. Cre8tive Minds does not have the upfront costs for these renovations, and they have been unable to secure a financial loan. They therefore started a fundraising campaign to raise this amount with the help of the community.
“We are basically looking for support of any kind, but specifically we’re looking for cash donations, materials and labour,” she said. “And also, we’re looking for any business that would be willing to lend the upfront cost with an option of a low interest payback, or consider donating a significant amount, and they could have naming rights of our centre.”
All support for their renovation project will be recognized on a funder’s wall in their new location. They will be happy to discuss donation options with anyone who wants to support this fundraising initiative. For more information, contact Lamb at 306-773-1222 or send an e-mail to cre8tiveminds@sasktel.net.
They have also started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the renovations. This page is called Help Cre8tive Minds Early Learning Centre Relocate and the link is below:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/relocate-cre8tive-minds-early-learning-child-care
