For information on the upcoming civic elections in Swift Current, the Swift Current Chamber of Commerce gave questions to the candidates and they also have a live stream for the mayoral forum for Monday night (Nov. 5).
* The link for the live stream for people to watch the Mayoral Forum this evening is: https://youtu.be/cTakvyC2L0I.Video compilation for all 19 councillor candidates is posted on the Swift Current Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hAmSVQdyng&feature=emb_title and they will share on social media platforms as well.
