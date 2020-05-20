Event partners for the Canadian Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo – The Canadian Cowboys Association (CCA), The Swift Current Agricultural and Exhibition Association and The City of Swift Current – today made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event amidst concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Finals were scheduled to take place from October 14th to 17th at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex in what would have been the fifth consecutive Finals to take place in Swift Current as part of a multi-year partnership.
Swift Current Mayor Denis Perrault said: “We made this decision with heavy hearts; however, given the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, we simply could not risk the health and safety of our competitors, patrons, staff and volunteers by proceeding with this year’s Finals. We are confident that we will be able to come back in 2021 with an even bigger, better event.”
In addition to the Rodeo portion of the event being cancelled, all associated events and activities have also been called off for 2020. These include the Southwest Showcase Tradeshow and Budweiser Saloon that were scheduled for the Innovation Credit Union iPlex, and theCCA Finals Cabaret scheduled for the Stockade in Kinetic Park.
CCA President Robin Poirier said: “This is no doubt a very difficult decision, but it is necessary under the current circumstances to keep all those involved in the rodeo experience – from fans to cowboys – safe. We are seeing similar decisions being made across Canada and around the world, and while this is a tough pill to swallow, it’s the responsible decision.”
The Swift Current iteration of the CCA Finals Rodeo has enjoyed tremendous success since it found its new home here in 2016. Last year’s event, held from October 16th through 19th, 2019, saw over 15,000 individuals attend the various events, with an economic impact estimated at $3.49 million for gross output and $1.75 million for GDP.
The event partners would like to thank its many sponsors, competitors, volunteers and patrons for their continued support and for making the event a huge success over the last four years. The partners look forward to collaborating with the entire Finals Family to deliver the best CCA Finals Rodeo ever in 2021.
