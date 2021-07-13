The Canadian Cowboys Association (CCA) Event Finals Committee is excited to announce Robertson Implements in partnership with New Holland Agriculture as the presenting sponsor for the 2021 CCA Event Finals Rodeo.
Robertson Implements and New Holland Agriculture have proudly been serving farmers and farming communities since 1921. The CCA Event Finals Committee is looking forward to this new partnership for the 2021 Championship Rodeo.
“Events such as the CCA Event Finals Rodeo are not possible without the generous donations of community sponsors. We would like to thank Robertson Implements, in partnership with New Holland Agriculture, and all Event Finals sponsors for coming on board for the 2021 Event Finals,” said Lenora Bells, CCA Sponsorship & Marketing Coordinator.
The 2021 CCA Event Finals Rodeo will take place September 24 – 26, 2021 at Kinetic Park’s Magnus Newland Arena.
“After a quiet year, we are excited to be welcoming fans back for three exciting days of rodeo, featuring the top-notch cowboys, cowgirls rough stock and equine athletes around,” said Bob Hope, Committee Chairperson.
Planning for the 2021 CCA Event Finals is underway. Stay up to date with details at www.swiftcurrent.ca/cca.
If you are interested in becoming involved in the CCA Event Finals Rodeo as a sponsor or volunteer please call 306-778-2787 or emailcommunityservices@swiftcurrent.ca.
