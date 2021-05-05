The Canadian Cowboys Association (CCA) Event Finals Committee is excited to announce the 2021 CCA Event Finals Rodeo dates of September 24 - 26.
“It was disappointing that the finals had to be cancelled due to Covid in 2020 – however, we are excited to be working toward an incredible outdoor show in Swift Current for September 24th to 26th, 2021,” states CCA Event Finals Chairman Bob Hope.
“The Canadian Cowboys Association is working very diligently with Saskatchewan Health to ensure that the Rodeo Season can begin and move forward in a safe environment for the contestants and spectators alike. With a season being possible and the first rodeos set for June, we are excited for the planning process to begin for the finals. The Event Finals will Showcase the top notch cowboys, cowgirls, rough stock and equine athletes around.” said Robin Poirier, President of the Canadian Cowboys Association.
Due to Covid guidelines and regulations the event finals details continue to be developed. Information regarding ticket sales will be available in the near future. One thing is certain, September 24th - 26th will be an exciting weekend of rodeo action and community celebration at Swift Current’s Kinetic Park.
Save the date and stay tuned for more information.
If you are interested in becoming involved in the CCA Event Finals Rodeo, please call 306-778-2787 or email communityservices@swiftcurrent.ca.
