Supported by the Government of Canada, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce (which the Swift CUrrent Chamber of Commerce is a member) is executing a coordinated, business-led, inclusive campaign, with the overarching goals of mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, communities and citizens and positioning business to help drive Canada’s economic recovery.
The aim is to:
•Provide tools and supports to businesses that will assist in their business continuity efforts – from development to implementation.
•Provide a consistent and reliable flow of accurate, up-to-date, authoritative information.
•Work closely with government to ensure the right supports are in place, and to be a conduit for information from the government to the business community – wherever you are.
•Instill confidence in Canadian business and the economy.
The first tool in our campaign is the CBRN microsite, CBRN.ca that houses many resources for businesses and organizations trying to stay on top of credible information as we go through the pandemic crisis.
Visit: https://www.canadianbusinessresiliencenetwork.ca
