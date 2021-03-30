Around 2:15 p.m. Monday, March 29, Morse RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision approximately four kilometers west of Chaplin, Sk in the westbound lanes of Highway #1.
Eight vehicles were involved in the collision including five tractor-trailer units, a large cube-style van, a truck and a passenger van.
Initial investigation has revealed the passenger van and one semi collided, followed by a second semi colliding with the first. Three other semis, the cube van and a truck then collided with the first vehicles.
The lone 22-year-old male driver of the second semi (from Calgary, Alberta) was pronounced deceased at the scene. One other occupant from another semi was treated for what were described as minor injuries.
Traffic is still being diverted (and will be for a significant amount of time today) around this area of Highway #1 to facilitate an investigation by an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and clean up of the vehicles involved.
Morse RCMP would like to thank the Herbert Fire Department, EMS and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service for their assistance on scene.
