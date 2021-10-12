The Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association is pleased to announce that the Honorable Dustin Duncan, Minister of Education in the province of Saskatchewan, has proclaimed October 10 - 16 as ‘School Sport Week’. This is a chance to celebrate all that is wonderful about our school sport programs.
On Wednesday October 6th, our SWAC Cross Country district championship was held on the Eastend Streambank Golf Course. We are so very grateful that SWAC could hold the event, on short notice, at the golf course (and what an awesome job Charlotte Gilbert and the clubhouse staff did feeding everyone). A big thank you goes out to commissioner Marie Hanson and her crew of volunteers from Eastend School and community. It was a perfect day for our 70 runners from grade 4-12 to compete in the event. The Intermediate, Junior, and Senior runners all qualified for SHSAA Provincials, which will take place on Oct 16 near Humboldt.
Pee Wee Girls:
1st Claire Topham (Eastend), 2nd Julie Allen (Hodgeville), 3rd Scarlett Pole (Eastend)
Pee Wee Boys:
1st Jesse Olson (Stewart Valley), 2nd Gavin Dueck (SPS), 3rd Ryder Jorgensen (Vanguard)
Bantam Girls
1st Rory Jorgensen (Vanguard), 2nd Sienna Watson (Cabri), Surry Lamotte (Ponteix)
Bantam Boys:
Tristen Perrin (Stewart Valley), 2nd Bailey McDonnell (Cabri), 3rd Tyson Anderson (Cabri)
Intermediate Girls:
1st Isabelle Gottselig (SCCHS), 2nd Hannah Ulm (Ponteix), 3rd Kate Erickson (Cabri)
Intermediate Boys:
1st Grayson Arendt (SHS), 2nd Jaydon Skrumeda-Sawby (Maple Creek), 3rd Russell Pole (SHS)
Junior Girls:
1t Amora Gatzke (SCCHS), 2nd Dakota Jorgensen (Vanguard), 3rd Tia Lacelle (Cabri)
Junior Boys
Robert Winter (Rock Solid Refuge)
Senior Girls:
1st Hillary Lacelle (SCCHS), 2nd Greta Lopeter (SCCHS)
Senior Boys:
1st Elijah Nicholas (Vanguard), 2nd Noah Schramm (Rock Solid Refuge), Riley Desautels (Cabri)
In 12-man football, the SCCHS Colts had a bye in week 5, so their next scheduled league game will be at home on Oct 16 vs Weyburn.
The Ardens soccer team will play Yorkton Sacred Heart in the MJ league semifinals on Tuesday, Oct 12 in Moose Jaw. The team has won 12 consecutive Moose Jaw league titles and are determined to add a 13th title.
The Colt soccer team lost their quarter final league playoff game to Moose Jaw Peacock (4-3). The Colts will now have a couple weeks to rest and recover from illness/injury before they start SHSAA playoffs.
In 9-man league football action. On Thursday, Oct 7th, Maple Creek defeated Notre Dame 33-6 and Gull Lake lost to Lumsden (20-7). Shaunavon hosted Indian Head on Friday, Oct 8th. The Shadows lost that game 45-21.
Week 5 is last of the scheduled league games. On Friday, October 15 Shaunavon travels to Lumsden, Maple Creek hosts Indian Head and Gull Lake is on the road to Notre Dame.
SWAC Senior Volleyball Leagues continue into the fourth week of play. Start times for matches are dependent on travel distance. Limited spectators pass cards (2 per participating athlete) for both teams are allowed in advance.
Girls play Tuesday, Oct 12 (host site: Frontier, Ponteix, Vanguard). Boys play Wednesday, Oct 613(host sites: SC, Cabri, Shaunavon). We have a lot of make up games to try to reschedule, but so far Maple Creek girls and Vanguard boys are leading their leagues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.