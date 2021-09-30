Effective Friday, October 1, 2021, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to a range of businesses, event venues, as well as for all Government of Saskatchewan ministry, crown and agency employees.
Note that mandatory indoor masking remains in effect for all indoor public venues in the province at this time.
A Public Health Order will come into effect at 12:01 October 1 outlining which businesses and organizations will be required to request proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test in order to access the venue. This order will apply primarily to non-essential businesses such as:
•Restaurants, including restaurants in hotels or other lodgings that are not fast food restaurants
•Nightclubs, bars, taverns, party buses and other establishments that serve alcohol under the authority of The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act, 1997.
Event and entertainment venues including:
•theatres;
•cinemas;
•bingo halls, casinos and other gaming establishments;
•concerts;
•live-music venues;
•fitness centres and gyms;
•standalone liquor and cannabis retail sales locations; and
•facilities hosting sporting events where tickets are required that have GST charged on the ticket.
Businesses or organizations exempt from this order include:
•retail businesses including grocery stores;
•off-sale liquor stores and liquor stores located in other retail stores (excluding standalone liquor and cannabis retail);
•places of worship (including weddings/funerals/wakes);
•personal services, health care services, professional services;
•public libraries;
•hotels or lodging including self-serve food options located within the hotel or other lodging;
•facilities hosting amateur sporting events, including youth athletics and recreational leagues;
•private gatherings at public venues (weddings/funerals/wakes/meetings); and
•private gatherings at private residences.
Proof of Vaccination
Businesses and organizations have several options for checking acceptable proof of vaccination. These include:
•A QR code/MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate either printed or on the patron's mobile device as a screenshot or in SK Vax Wallet;
•A printed hard copy of MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate with or without a QR code;
•Wallet cards issued at the time of vaccinations; and
•A COVID-19 vaccination printout from Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health.
More information for business owner/operator/managers is available online at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-information-for-businesses-and-workers.
Proof of a Negative Test
Individuals who do not have proof of vaccination have the option of providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from within the previous 72 hours.
A self-administered take-home rapid antigen test will not be accepted as valid proof of negative COVID-19 results and the SHA is no longer supporting testing for asymptomatic individuals at the public testing sites, preserving resources to test symptomatic and other at-risk populations.
The cost for all proof of negative test results for asymptomatic testing will be the responsibility of the individual. Individuals requiring a negative test result have several private options on the market that will provide a rapid antigen test or a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for a fee.
A current list of locations and labs offering testing services is available https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information/where.
COVID-19 vaccinations remain the best defense to prevent serious illness and hospitalizations. The Saskatchewan Health Authority and pharmacies throughout the province continue to provide vaccination clinics. To find a clinic near you go to www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine.
