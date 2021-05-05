The efforts of the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce to support local businesses and to promote local shopping have reached a significant new level with the launch of the Shop Southwest multi-vendor website and with another new initiative to promote local businesses through a story-telling showcase.
Chamber CEO Karla Wiens is excited about the new Shop Southwest website that launched successfully on April 26.
The chamber’s goal was to sign up 50 businesses before the website’s launch. That target was exceeded and there were already 57 active sellers registered on the night before the website went active.
“I love the look of it, I love the capability,” she said about the new website. “We've got new vendors signing up as we go along here.”
The website launch attracted even more interest from businesses and they have continued to sign up. A day after the launch there were already 70 vendors, but not all of them have already completed their profiles to enable them to start selling products through the website.
She expected ongoing interest from local businesses in the southwest region as they become aware of this new e-commerce website. The chamber also started a promotional campaign to coincide with the launch of the website. It included a postcard mail drop to every mailbox in the region as well as media advertisements.
“As the word spreads, people will check it out and our hope is that they like it and take advantage of this free opportunity to gain more exposure and participate in some marketing campaigns,” she said.
Locally owned businesses in southwest Saskatchewan can sell or list products or services on the Shop Southwest website. The platform is free to use and chamber membership is not a requirement to register to become a vendor on the site.
“This is another tool that businesses can utilize for some free exposure and marketing and potentially reach new customers that they may not have,” she said. “The other thing that's really good for businesses to think about is this is a way to increase sales without expanding hours or having to hire more staff, because in theory people can shop online when your store is closed. So you're open 24/7 without having to physically be there.”
The website operates on the Shopify e-commerce platform and the goal is to provide a user-friendly format for local businesses that accommodate their existing vendor policies. The website therefore does not prescribe any vendor rules and business can simply follow their existing rules with regard to shipping, delivery, pickup, and refund policies.
Businesses can sign up to the website by completing the seller profile page with information about their business. Thereafter they can list products and services on the website and accept payments on Shop Southwest. They also have the option to direct customers to their store or website to complete purchases or booking of services. The website format provides information to support businesses to complete the process.
“If people are not familiar with sort of a platform or getting into the online selling scenario, this can be quite a daunting prospect,” she said. “There is a detailed guide for sellers to follow to make it as easy as possible with tips and suggestions, and I think once they get their first product loaded it's pretty slick after that.”
The planning for this website already started last fall and there were a lot of details to work out to ensure a seamless launch. The chamber also supported a local business during this process, because the website was created by Swift Current based company Pebble Creative.
Funding for the project was provided by Community Futures Southwest and the City of Swift Current, and Wiens noted this partnership was the result of a common goal by all three organizations to promote local economic development. The funding support for the project by the chamber’s two partners made it possible to launch the website as a free service to the business community of southwest Saskatchewan.
“We wanted this to be complimentary, recognizing businesses are strained right now for various reasons, but especially due to COVID regulations, and we certainly did not want to ask anything more than they could give and wanted to provide this opportunity,” she said.
The use of the website will remain complimentary for 2021 and the chamber will be looking at options to keep it free thereafter.
“Perhaps we'll have a sponsor every year, perhaps we are able to secure some funding,” she said. “If we can, I want to avoid a cost to our vendors. Anything I can do to avoid it, I definitely will within our control. We have various options available to us that we will be exploring, for sure.”
She emphasized that any future fees to vendors will be minimal and it will only be related to expenses to maintain the website.
“That fee will only be to maintain the platform itself,” she said. “This is not a revenue stream for us. We're not looking to monetize it.”
The chamber is also starting another support local initiative, which will be funded with a federal grant that became available as part of the government’s COVID-19 response.
“This is some federal funding that is designed to highlight and showcase local businesses,” she explained. “COVID has done many things, and one of them I think we can all agree is to highlight the importance of supporting business owners in our local community.”
The chamber will use this funding to create a series of videos that will showcase local businesses from the area. She felt this project will be a nice complement to the Shop Southwest website.
“The goal behind the video storytelling will be to connect businesses with existing and potential customers,” she said. “What we're looking to produce is somewhere between 20 and 30 videos featuring four to six businesses per video. So it might be a three or a four minute video with six different businesses in it.”
The chamber will use local video production companies to produce these videos. The details of the project still need to be worked out, but it will be a chance for over 100 businesses to participate in this free opportunity.
“This is entirely free for businesses to participate,” she said. “So their investment will be their time to get some video footage. No one has to make a speech or say any words, unless people want to. Some people are comfortable on camera, some are not. The videographers are going to shoot footage at different places of businesses and string that together for these different videos, and our goal is to showcase as many businesses as we can.”
The completed videos will be featured on the chamber’s social media platforms and anyone participating in the project will be able to share it.
“Producing them is one thing, but we're going to make sure people see them,” she said. “So we'll encourage people to like and share and of course keep them on our site and keep the footage available going forward as well.”
Wiens encouraged any business interested in this video opportunity to contact the chamber at 306-773-7268. Businesses that want to learn more about the Shop Southwest website or that want to sign up to start selling can get details at www.shopsouthwest.ca
