The Swift Current Broncos announced today they will kick off the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season October 1 when the Medicine Hat Tigers visit the Innovation Credit Union iPlex. The Broncos will then travel to Medicine Hat to wrap up the home-and-home series on October 2.
The game will mark the first time since March 11, 2020 that the Broncos have played a game on home ice, a span of 569 days.
The Western Hockey League announced on Tuesday that there will not be any interlocking games between the Eastern and Western conferences for the balance of the 21-22 regular season, meaning the Broncos will only play games against teams in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
The 21-22 season opener will also mark the fourth consecutive year in which the Broncos have opened the season on home ice, though that includes the 24-game Hub season in which the Broncos served as the home team at the Brandt Centre on March 13.
The Broncos will begin the selling of 2021-22 season tickets in early July, with more information coming soon.
The full 21-22 schedule will also be released at a later date.
