"The Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club wish to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and billets of our former captain Colby Cave, after his heartbreaking passing this morning. Colby was a beloved member of the Swift Current Broncos team and the Swift Current community, and he will be forever remembered as an inspiring leader, a loved member of his billet family, a true teammate, and a great friend.
Colby’s impact on the Swift Current and Southwest Saskatchewan community was immeasurable, and as we all mourn his passing, Colby’s legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone he inspired.""
Al Stewart, Governor
Trent McCleary, Chairman of the Board
and
The Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club
