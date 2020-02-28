The Swift Current Broncos announced today they will not be hosting an Xtreme Bulls or PBR Bull Riding event in 2020.
While the production and entertainment value of the bull riding event provided by Cody Snyder Productions has remained strong, declines in attendance and interest from fans and partners over the past few years have severely impacted the financial viability of the event. As such, the Swift Current Broncos will not be hosting an Xtreme Bulls or PBR event in 2020. In 2019, Swift Current bull riding fans had the opportunity to see four of the top seven bull riders in the world, including bull-riding phenom Sage Kimzey, as well as some of the best bull stock seen for a bull riding event in this community, however interest continued to decline.
“The economics of the event do not allow us to move forward with this type of one-day event production without much stronger interest and attendance,” stated Swift Current Broncos Director of Business Operations Nathan MacDonald. “As a fundraiser for the Swift Current Broncos, we were hopeful for a stronger event last season due to the incredible line up of riders and bulls, however the turnout was much less than needed to ensure that the event is financially viable for the organization as a fundraiser.”
MacDonald added, “Our core partners have continuously provided fantastic support, but the support from the local business community was understandably diminishing as many of our generous local businesses have been asked to support numerous other large events in Swift Current, and the value of partnering with our bull riding event was decreasing.”
The Swift Current Broncos would like to thank the incredible partners, volunteers, and supporters of the event over the previous seasons, including title partner Redhead Equipment and Party in the Dirt partner Crutch’s Plumbing and Heating, for their incredible support of this event. As well, the Swift Current Broncos would like to thank Cody Snyder Productions for providing local bull riding fans with incredible entertainment over the years that they produced the event.
Rhonda Snyder of Cody Snyder Productions/BullBustin Inc. noted, “We would like to thank all the fans, volunteers, sponsors and the Swift Current Broncos for all the support. We are extremely proud to have been part of the fundraising efforts for the Broncos and appreciate the opportunity to bring Swift Current the best bull riders in the world for so many years.”
The Broncos will be evaluating future opportunities for additional fundraising events outside of the WHL hockey season
