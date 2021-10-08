The Swift Current Broncos announced today they have acquired 2003-born defenceman Kayden Sadhra-Kang from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
Sadhra-Kang, from Richmond. B.C., was originally drafted in the ninth round, 195th overall, by the Hurricanes in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft.
The 6’4’’, 195-pound defenceman spent the 2019-20 season with the St. George’s School U18 team, scoring once and adding 17 assists in 36 games.
He was signed to a Standard Player Agreement by the Hurricanes in February of 2021 and has played 11 WHL games to date, recording two assists.
Sadhra-Kang is expected to join his new teammates tonight and will make his Broncos debut against the Edmonton Oil Kings wearing number four.
