The Swift Current Broncos will be hosting their annual general meeting in the upstairs auditorium of the Innovation Credit Union iPlex on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Official members of the Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club are welcome to attend, and there will be a media session immediately following the AGM.
All members and media attending are asked to enter through the main entrance of the Iplex. Due to current Covid-19 protocols, we encourage members and media in attendance to wear a mask.
The 2020-21 year will be reviewed, as well as future business practices of the club.
