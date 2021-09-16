The Swift Current Broncos announced today they have hired Matt Keillor as an assistant coach following the resignation of Scott Dutertre.
Keillor, from Calgary, Alta., joins the Broncos from the Drayton Valley Thunder of the Alberta Junior Hockey League where he served as an associate coach and assistant general manager.
The 39-year-old also previously served as the head coach and assistant general manager of the AJHL’s Grand Prairie Storm for parts of four seasons.
Keillor won two gold medals with Team Alberta at the WHL Cup in 2015-16 and 2016-17, first serving as the video coach before joining the bench as an assistant coach.
He will be on the bench for the Broncos first pre-season game on Friday against the Moose Jaw Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.