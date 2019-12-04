The Swift Current Broncos announced today that Andrew Kutnikoff of Prince Albert has been hired as the team’s new athletic therapist and equipment manager.
Kutnikoff comes to Broncos from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Battlefords North Stars, where he had been since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. He was their team trainer when they won the league championship last year.
Prior to his time in Battleford, Kutnikoff spent two seasons with the Selkirk Steelers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.
Kutnikoff has a degree in kinesiology from the University of Saskatchewan and a degree in athletic therapy from the University of Winnipeg.
Kutnikoff will join the Broncos tomorrow and be on the bench for Friday’s game against the Everett Silvertips.
