The Swift Current Broncos held their annual general meeting in the upstairs boardroom at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex on September 25, recapping the 2018-19 season.
On the board, the Broncos announced that Chairman of the Finance Committee, Shane Lacasse, is retiring. New to the board is City Representative Pat Friesen, and Ryan Plewis has been elected as a Director.
The team announced a net profit of $38,196, and an average paid attendance of 2,370, due in large part to the to over 2,000 season tickets being held throughout the year by the dedicated Swift Current Broncos fan base.
Fundraising for various charities and organizations remained a key focus for the Broncos last season, donating more than $75,000. Those donations were highlighted by raising $24,000 for STARS Air Ambulance during the Broncos Strong Night, and donating $25,000 to the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame to help further develop their space.
In the community, the players and staff committed more than 500 hours of community involvement over the course of the season.
The Broncos are proud to have supported their former players in their educational pursuits, paying a record amount of nearly $120,000 of tuition money towards the education of 20 former players.
On the hockey side of the 2018-19 season, the Broncos failed to make the playoffs for just the second time in the past seven years with a record of 11-51-4-2.
Focusing on the future, Dean Brockman and his staff made a plethora of trades for future assets last season. In total, the Broncos traded 11 players and four draft picks in exchange for 10 players and 14 draft picks, highlighted by the Joel Hofer trade to Portland which netted the Broncos two firsts, a second, a third, a fourth and a fifth-round pick.
All told, the Broncos have acquired two firsts, two seconds, three thirds, four fourths, three fifths and a conditional eighth since the 2018 offseason.
