The Swift Current Broncos will be hosting their annual general meeting in the upstairs auditorium of the Innovation Credit Union iPlex on Tuesday, September 29 at 6 p.m.
Official members of the Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club are welcome to attend, and there will be a media session immediately following the AGM.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions on large gatherings, the members of the Swift Current Broncos who are planning to attend are asked to register for the AGM by submitting an email to community@scbroncos.com or by calling 306-773-1509. Please include your full name in the email, and if representing an organization, please include the name of the organization.
All members attending are asked to enter through the North West Entrance of the Iplex.
The 2019-20 season will be reviewed, as well as future business practices of the club.
For additional information, or to request an AGM Proxy Form, please contact the Broncos office at 306-773-1509 or email community@scbroncos.com.
