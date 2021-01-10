On January 10th, at approximately 9:50 a.m. hours, an older model (late 80's early 90's) white Ford Truck was seen driving through a business yard on 11th Avenue NW in Swift Current.
The driver of the suspect vehicle was witnessed stealing a winch off a trailer. The suspect then drove away in the truck.
The suspect vehicle was described to have a 'headache rack" on the back. The vehicle had an Alberta Licence plate however witnesses were only able to obtain the partial plate number of CHL 7321.
No description of the suspect was obtained.
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
To modify your profile or to sign up please go to www.saskcrimewatch.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.