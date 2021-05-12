The City of Swift Current is partnering with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to promote Bike Safety Week by offering an educational video and a fun contest.
The City and community partners will usually host an annual bike safety event, but it is currently not feasible due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.
City Community Services therefore created a bike safety video with the help of first responders who volunteered to feature in the video with six-year-old special volunteer Darby Schafer. The video shoot with staff from the Swift Current municipal RCMP detachment, Swift Current Fire Department, and Hutch Ambulance took place on the bike safety course at ACT Park, May 3. The Saskatchewan Prevention Institute declared Bicycle Safety Week to be held May 16-22.
This year's theme is “Ready to Ride!” to emphasize the need for specific skills, behaviours and safety practices to ensure safe cycling. The City's bike safety video demonstrates proper helmet fitting, bike inspection, hand signals, and cycling skills. The video will be available on the City website at www.swiftcurrent.ca/play. Contest participants can post a photo or video to the City's Facebook or Twitter accounts during the week of May 16-22 to show their child practicing bike safety. There are several prizes, including a new bike donated by Swift Current Canadian Tire, a free bike inspection at Pedal Works, and a bike helmet.
