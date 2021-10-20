The Swift Current Curling Club hosted some of the world's top men's curling teams during the IG Wealth Management Western Showdown, Oct. 8-11.
The 24 teams included four Canadian teams ranked inside the World Top 10 rankings as well as competitors from Japan, Korea and the United States. Two-time world champion and four-time Brier champion Kevin Koe of Calgary defeated the Sault Ste. Marie rink of 2014 Winter Olympics gold medalist Brad Jacobs with a score of 8-1 in the Showdown final. The Koe rink received a winners cheque of $14,000 and 61.758 world ranking points. The Jacobs rink earned $10,000 and 45.289 world ranking points for their second place finish. Three local rinks competed in the Showdown.
The Swift Current rink of Shaun Meachem with third Brady Scharback, second Brayden Stewart, and lead Jared Latos was eliminated after five games with a 2-3 record. Another Swift Current team was skipped by Cody Mitchell with third Kurt Dixon, second Mark Carefoot, and lead Darwin Seidler. They finished with a 1-3 record. The Fox Valley team of Ryan Deis with third Garret Springer, second Dustin Mikush, and lead Kalin Deis also played four games and ended with a 1-3 record.
