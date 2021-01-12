Last night at 2:45 a.m., thieves attempted to take a parked work truck from a rural ranch yard in the RM of White Valley, just to the west of Eastend.
The rancher awoke upon hearing the truck start and went out to investigate. The thief fled the area on foot before leaving the area westbound in another unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact the Shaunavon RCMP at 306 297-5550 or crimestoppers.ca..
If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
To modify your profile or to sign up please go to www.saskcrimewatch.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.