Art Gallery of Swift Current is closed until further notice.
This includes the RC Dahl Centre facility and Gallery exhibition along with the Dickson Art Studios and all education programs and art classes.
The Swift Current Branch Library and all of the City of Swift Current recreation and culture facilities are also closed.
AGSC can be contacted through social media and by telephone and email as found on AGSC website.
