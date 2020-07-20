The Saskatchewan Health Authority is issuing a reminder for those who may have been on-site at several businesses in the Swift Current area, after individuals who attended these businesses tested positive for COVID-19. As well, the SHA has identified additional businesses and/or hours through further contact tracing, testing and investigation.
· Wholesale Store, Swift Current, July 6, 4 p.m.
· Kruse Glass, Swift Current, July 6, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
· Walmart, Swift Current, July 6 between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
· Dollarama, Wheatland Mall, Swift Current, July 6, between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
· Credit Union, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times
· Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 6, multiple times
· Rexall Pharmacy, Swift Current, July 7, multiple times
· Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.
· Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.
· K Motel, Swift Current, July 8
· Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.
· Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 1:00 p.m.
· Walmart, Swift Current, July 9 around 5:00 p.m.
· Scully’s Food, Ponteix, July 10 around 4:00 p.m.
· Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.
In addition, the following businesses have been removed from previous alerts upon further investigation and testing, and are deemed no longer to have had increased risk of exposure:
· Pioneer Co-op Grocery store (Mall location), Swift Current, July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.
· Lac Pelletier Regional Park Golf Course clubhouse, July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.
· Great West Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper), Swift Current, July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
· Cabri Co-op, July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.
Read the rest of this announcement on Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2020/July/Public-Health-Alert-Additional-Businesses-Swift-Current.aspx
