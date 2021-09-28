The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the Swift Current Municipal Detachment of the RCMP on the dates indicated:
SEPTEMBER-24
4:39 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's mother as staff in the building that she resides at has been trying to get a hold of her with no luck. Police attended the mother's residence, she at home, sleeping.
4:43 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the female who when spoken to last did not sound well and the caller was concerned she had taken something. Police attended the female's residence where she was home and seemed groggy but otherwise okay and communicative with officers.
6:43 PM - 911 call of a two vehicle collision on Central Avenue N where a white GMC Sierra rear ended a white Chevrolet Silverado. Officers attended the location. No one was injured as a result of the collision and no tickets were issued.
8:19 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a black Ford F250 for speeding.
8:21 PM - report of vehicles using a parking lot on the 2000 block of Chaplin Street E as a "race track". Police attended the parking lot and noted many vehicles but there were no race like activities taking place.
9:14 PM - report of the caller's minor daughter being harassed by another girl known to her. This matter is still under investigation.
SEPTEMBER-25
1:18 AM - 911 call from an establishment reporting a male sleeping in the alley way and upon waking became very aggressive and ran into a brick wall. Police and EMS attended the location and spoke to the male who had calmed down but was highly intoxicated. The male agreed to attend the hospital with EMS for evaluation.
3:37 AM- while on patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a grey Chevrolet Cobalt with five youth occupants. The driver of the vehicle was issued a written warning for failing to produce a driver's licence upon police request. The four other vehicle occupants were issued written warnings for failing to wear their seatbelts properly.
9:31 AM - report of a blue Mazda 3 blocking the caller's drive way on the 800 block of Central Avenue S. Police contacted the owner of the vehicle who moved the vehicle.
10:15 AM - report of the caller's daughter "freaking out" and throwing things at the caller. Police attended the residence and the daughter had calmed down and agreed to speak with the Police and Crisis Team worker where a safety plan was able to be made without further police involvement.
1:59 PM - report of two large dogs getting into the caller's yard and attacked their two pet bunnies that were caged in the yard. Police attended the area where the owner of the dogs had been speaking with the caller. Police notified City Bylaw of the incident for further follow up.
2:07 PM - 911 call of a suspicious male yelling and screaming on the #1 Highway. Police made patrols of the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided by the caller.
2:30 PM - report of the caller getting into an argument with her boyfriend and he was now not allowing her to leave the residence. Police attended and confirmed nothing physical happened between the two and the female left to give the two of them space.
6:24 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a grey Subaru for speeding.
8:47 PM - 911 call of a male and female known to police leaving a residence together to go do drugs. Police made patrols but did not locate either subject and they could not get a hold of the caller to gather further information.
9:44 PM - 911 call of someone in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue NE area yelling about sobriety. The caller did not know exactly where the subject yelling was but could hear them from her residence. Police attended the area and made patrols but did not locate anyone in the area and could not hear any yelling.
SEPTEMBER-26
1:36 AM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the passenger of a grey Dodge Ram for failing to wear his seatbelt properly and for having open alcohol in a motor vehicle.
2:50 AM - while on patrol officers issued written warnings to two passengers of a grey GMC Sierra for failing to wear their seatbelts properly.
3:22 AM - 911 call of a family dispute on the 500 block of Robert Street E. The caller advised that her father was intoxicated and had hit the caller. Police attended and the male was arrested and held in police custody until he was sober. The male was released with a future court date and will be charged with two counts of assault under the CriminalCode.
9:32 AM - report of a male outside a business on the O block of 1st Avenue NE who is not supposed to be there. Police attended and spoke to the male who advised he was removing a sign that belonged to him and would be leaving immediately. Officers spoke with the caller who had no concerns with him taking his sign and leaving the property.
3:56 PM - 911 call of children left alone in a vehicle parked at a business on the 1100 block of Central Avenue N. Police attended and located the vehicle with the children inside. Their mother had gone inside to purchase a couple items and then returned. Police had no concerns about the children's safety.
4:57 PM - report of a male youth overdosing on an over the counter pain medication after getting into an argument with his girlfriend. Police attended the location and spoke with the girlfriend who had instructed the male to make himself sick and then called 911. The male had been transported by EMS to the hospital for evaluation.
