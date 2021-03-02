S3 Enterprises announced March 2 that Bob Sonntag, President and owner, has retired and sold his interests in the organization.
Sonntag has worked in agricultural manufacturing since 1985, when he joined Rem Manufacturing, in Swift Current. He first made his mark in the industry selling springs, tynes and rake teeth out of a sample case.
Sonntag bought S3 in 2006, expanding operations to include the Delta Harrow plant in Shenandoah, Iowa, and rebranding the company under the S3 name.
Sonntag served on the board of FEMA (Farm Equipment Manufacturers’ Association) and was a strong advocate of AMC (Agricultural Manufacturers of Canada) and SMI (Spring Manufacturers’ Institute). Bob has enjoyed travelling on behalf of his business, building relationships with friends, customers and suppliers around the world. His career has demonstrated a passion for and understanding of the industry, a keen sense of humor and ongoing dedication to the S3 team.
Bob began stepping back from day to day operations several years ago, appointing the very capable management team of Richelle Andreas, CEO, Joe Gallant, GM S3 Wireform, Al Marques GM S3 Manufacturing, and Ida van Scyoc, GM S3 Delta Harrows. Bob professed, “It’s amazing what they have accomplished without me holding them back.”
Forage Capital Partners and Roynat Equity Partners are pleased to have invested in S3 upon Bob’s retirement. Steven Leakos, Managing Director of Forage Capital commented, “The thing that impressed us about S3 was its culture, its willingness to approach the market differently, and its leadership. We are very excited about what the future holds for S3.”
“We look forward to expanding upon S3’s remarkable success and partnering with the S3 team as we continue to support the ongoing growth,” said Tobin Hayward, Director at Roynat Equity Partners.
The S3 Group brings 55 years of experience to the farm equipment and agricultural component market, along with a flexible, customer focus and a values-based philosophy. For more information about S3, visit www.S3enterprises.com
About Forage Capital Partners
Forage Capital Partners is Canada’s most experienced team of Ag & Food Investors, having managed over $500 million in commitments to the industry over the last 18 years. Forage Capital Ag & Food Business Solutions Fund works to provide its portfolio companies with the stability and flexibility they need to expand their business models during these challenging times. The fund will invest with creative business owners that are looking to capitalize on new and innovative opportunities that will emerge in the coming months and years as the Canadian economy recovers and prospers. For more information on Forage Capital Partners, visit www.foragecapitalpartners.com
About Roynat Equity Partners Roynat Equity Partners facilitates growth and creates wealth in established mid-market private companies by providing patient capital, advice and contact networks to Canadian entrepreneurs. With offices across Canada, Roynat Equity Partners is dedicated to helping mid-market companies grow and achieve their business goals. Flexible investment structures are tailored to the needs of partners and include common equity, preferred equity, and convertible debt. Roynat Equity Partners is a division of Roynat Capital Inc. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Scotiabank. For more information, please visit www.roynat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.