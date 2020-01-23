The Swift Current Fire Department and the City of Swift Current would like to issue the following statement regarding the passing of Fire Chief Darren McClelland on Monday, January 20th,:
“It is with heavy hearts that we officially announce the passing of Fire Chief Darren McClelland. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Nicole, and daughters Ashley and Hayley, along with his extended family and many friends.
Darren had and will always have the love and respect of the many people who were fortunate enough to have worked with him during his twenty-two-plus years of service with the Swift Current Fire Department as a Fire Fighter, Deputy Chief and Chief.
While on Monday we lost a colleague, a true friend and a brother, our fond memories of Darren will live on forever. May he Rest in Peace.”
At this time, Fire Department and City officials will be making no further public statement out of respect for the privacy of the McClelland family.
A Celebration of Life for Chief McClelland is being held on Monday, January 27th at 2 p.m. at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.