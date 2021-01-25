Preliminary statistics* from SGI show 87 people lost their lives in road collisions in 2020 on Saskatchewan roads.
To put that number into perspective, it’s the second-lowest number of road fatalities recorded in a single year in the past six decades. (In 2019, 71 people were killed in vehicle crashes, which represented the lowest number of collision deaths ever recorded in Saskatchewan.)
The 87 fatalities is also sharply lower than the previous 10-year average of 131.5 road fatalities per yearfrom 2010-2019.**
While Saskatchewan has made important strides in reducing collision deaths and injuries, no number of deaths is acceptable. Every life lost represents a real person who leaves behind a family and friends who are left to mourn the loss.
“Nearly all fatal collisions are preventable; Saskatchewan roads have gotten significantly safer in the last few years, but we must not become complacent or satisfied with these improvements,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan. “We all can -- and must -- do more. I applaud everyone who is committed to driving safely. I also want to thank law enforcement who are diligently working to reduce collision deaths and injuries by enforcing traffic laws and contributing to public awareness.”
Drivers have many choices to make when they get behind the wheel. Make those choices carefully. Put your phone away, drive sober, follow the speed limit, put on your seatbelt and follow the rules of the road. As always, take care out there.
*The 2020 number is considered preliminary, based on data available from police forces in Saskatchewan, and may be adjusted.
**Fatalities are one measurement of road safety -- and an important one, given the serious and tragic nature of a loss of life. However, because the fatality number is a relatively small statistical sample, it is subject to a degree of fluctuation year over year. Finalized injury and overall collision data is not yet available. Once it is, it will provide a more complete picture of road safety trends in Saskatchewan.
