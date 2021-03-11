In the thousands, COVID-19 vaccine for those 85 and older
In the initial hours of Saskatchewan’s new COVID-19 vaccine booking system being launched, 2,971 individuals in Saskatchewan 85 years of age and older have been booked for their COVID-19 vaccine.
 
Online access as of 11 a.m.:
·        2,484 , or 84 per cent of appointments were made on-line;
·        In total, more than 105,000 people have tried to access the booking tool online to explore the system rather than book an appointment.
·         
Telephone access (1-833-SASK-VAX) as of 11 a.m.:
·        487 or 16 per cent of appointments have been booked through the phone line
·        The average wait time on the phone was about 72 minutes either on the line, or for those waiting for a call-back.
·        The phone line saw a total of 2,710 callers, however some of these calls were from people who were ineligible, wanting to confirm their existing appointment, or those seeking general information for vaccine. 
 
Some initial issues have been identified by SaskTel for individuals trying to connect to the phone line; these are being addressed as quickly as possible. There were no immediate reports of negative impacts to HealthLine 811 or clinical infrastructure as a result of the launch.
 
Thank you to everyone for not attempting to book appointments until you become eligible - this allows those who are eligible to book more easily. Your continued patience is appreciated.
 
For more information on COVID-19, including vaccinations, please visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

