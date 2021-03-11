In the initial hours of Saskatchewan’s new COVID-19 vaccine booking system being launched, 2,971 individuals in Saskatchewan 85 years of age and older have been booked for their COVID-19 vaccine.Online access as of 11 a.m.:· 2,484 , or 84 per cent of appointments were made on-line;· In total, more than 105,000 people have tried to access the booking tool online to explore the system rather than book an appointment.·Telephone access (1-833-SASK-VAX) as of 11 a.m.:· 487 or 16 per cent of appointments have been booked through the phone line· The average wait time on the phone was about 72 minutes either on the line, or for those waiting for a call-back.· The phone line saw a total of 2,710 callers, however some of these calls were from people who were ineligible, wanting to confirm their existing appointment, or those seeking general information for vaccine.Some initial issues have been identified by SaskTel for individuals trying to connect to the phone line; these are being addressed as quickly as possible. There were no immediate reports of negative impacts to HealthLine 811 or clinical infrastructure as a result of the launch.Thank you to everyone for not attempting to book appointments until you become eligible - this allows those who are eligible to book more easily. Your continued patience is appreciated.For more information on COVID-19, including vaccinations, please visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.
3,000 appointments for 85+ already made through new COVID-19 vaccine booking system
- Contributed
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- 2021 Virtual Spring & Summer City Wide Registration
- Saskatchewan Blue Cross Challenge winner announced; Maple Creek and Kyle in top ten
- 3,000 appointments for 85+ already made through new COVID-19 vaccine booking system
- If passed, Bill 213 would see maximum speed limited go to 120km/h on some highways
- Zebra mussels found in aquarium moss ball products sold in Sask., Western Canada
- Crimestoppers: Fort Macleod theft of Indigenous ceremonial regalia
- Swift Current Ag & Ex. announces fundraiser
- Learned small town values, hard work ethic and genuine desire to assist earns Med. Hat resident recognition nationally for her volunteer work
Most Popular
Articles
- Learned small town values, hard work ethic and genuine desire to assist earns Med. Hat resident recognition nationally for her volunteer work
- Gleichen RCMP dismantle drug trafficking operation
- Swift Current Municipal Detachment RCMP busy March 6-7
- Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede to set new Spring Rodeo dates
- Saskatchewan RCMP charges Swift Current woman with second-degree murder and attempted murder
- Invasive wild pigs a major issue for agriculture industry in Sask. and Alberta
- Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in Swift Current
- Pioneer Co-op ranked among Saskatchewan’s largest businesses
- RCMP wants to remind provincial government of their worth to Albertans
- Drugs, firearms seized after Mountainview County house searched; Med. Hat residents charged
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.