The 211 Saskatchewan service is becoming even more useful during this time of self-isolation and social distancing to connect people to a variety of services in a moment of need.
211 Saskatchewan Director Kristin Nelson feels this service can be a key resource during the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 situation, which has created a sudden situation of social isolation for individuals and communities.
“That sudden isolation holds a lot of risk for some of the social challenges that we see in our community,” she said. “Things like exacerbating food insecurity, income insecurity, addictions, violence and as we all know it can really put mental wellness at risk. So 211 Saskatchewan is really here to help people find support and help them connect to support.”
211 Saskatchewan is a free service provided in partnership by United Way Regina and United Way of Saskatoon and Area. It is confidential and available 24/7 to connect individuals to resources and services in the province.
“COVID-19 is really truly a health concern, but we know there are various secondary pieces that come along with it that impact people in potentially a very long-term way if supports can’t be accessed,” she said. “So we want to help navigate those challenging systems and make sure people know what resources are available to them.”
A key benefit of the service is the multiple ways it can be accessed at any time through telephone, text, or web chat. There is also a searchable website with over 5,500 listings of social, community, non-clinical health, and government services across the province.
“We tend to see a lot of people searching independently on the website,” she noted. “When they want support from a community navigator with a search, most people tend to phone. … One of the other benefits as well to the phone system is that through interpretation services it’s available in over 175 languages. It really helps increase that accessibility, letting people search in a way that’s most comfortable for them and in their preferred language as well.”
According to Nelson there has been a significant increase in the use of the 211 Saskatchewan service during the past month, especially with regard to the number of phone calls.
“In March we’ve got at least five times the calls that we typically would get in a month,” she mentioned. “So there’s been a drastic increase in calls, definitely.”
People have been contacting 211 Saskatchewan for similar reasons than in the past, but the pandemic is causing a greater need in these areas.
“Mental health and basic needs are always very consistently at the top of the concerns or reasons why people are connecting with us, and that has remained true during this pandemic,” she said. “However, we’ve seen an increase in calls related to the virus.”
The social and economic impacts of the pandemic on communities are resulting in more people feeling a need for support.
So instead of something phoning strictly because they are finding themselves in a food insecure situation, they’re finding themselves either in a food insecure situation or needing mental health support potentially as a result of a job loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “We’re finding that there has been an increase in a lot of those basic needs enquiries and we’re anticipating that mental health will be another one that follows as we move through this and people’s lives are more drastically impacted and we see those long-term impacts, but right now as it is related to COVID-19, there has been a lot of basic needs inquiries – so financial, food and housing have been the main ones.”
The best way to keep safe and to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus is to stay at home and to limit physical interaction with other people, but this can cause social wellness concerns due to a sense of isolation. The 211 Saskatchewan service can be a resource for people who are struggling with this situation and need some help.
“We’re not used to having these restrictions in place that are so critical for the health and wellbeing of our community,” she said. “So we are keeping up to date on some of these new and emerging services that are coming out in response to some of that social isolation. It will be a focus and we are keeping a pulse on the community to find out what services and supports are available to people in that area. That’s what we’re here to do. We’re all about helping people connect to those supports and services.”
There are different ways to access the 211 Saskatchewan service. Dial 211 from a landline or cellphone, visit sk.211.ca/contact_us to start a web chat, or text “Hello” to 211. The service can also be used from out of province by calling 1-306-751-0397. A search for services can be done on the 211 Saskatchewan website at www.sk.211.ca
