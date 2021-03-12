Looking for ways to stay active this spring and summer? Don’t miss the 2021 Virtual Spring & Summer City Wide Registration event.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions that remain in place, City Wide will be taking place virtually from March 15th to 26th. During each day of the event, local sports, recreation and culture groups will be highlighted on our social media platforms. Participating groups will have the opportunity to introduce their staff, highlight the programs and services they offer, explain how to register for their programs and much more.To virtually attend this event, be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Then, each day from March 15th to 26th, keep an eye on our social media pages to see which groups are being highlighted that day.With over 15 community groups participating, we guarantee there is something to keep everyone active during the spring and summer months ahead!For more information regarding this event, please contact the Community Services Division at 306-778-2787 or visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/play.
2021 Virtual Spring & Summer City Wide Registration
- Contributed
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Plewis Automotive Group acquires Jackson Dodge in Medicine Hat
- 2021 Virtual Spring & Summer City Wide Registration
- Saskatchewan Blue Cross Challenge winner announced; Maple Creek and Kyle in top ten
- 3,000 appointments for 85+ already made through new COVID-19 vaccine booking system
- If passed, Bill 213 would see maximum speed limited go to 120km/h on some highways
- Zebra mussels found in aquarium moss ball products sold in Sask., Western Canada
- Crimestoppers: Fort Macleod theft of Indigenous ceremonial regalia
- Swift Current Ag & Ex. announces fundraiser
Most Popular
Articles
- Learned small town values, hard work ethic and genuine desire to assist earns Med. Hat resident recognition nationally for her volunteer work
- Plewis Automotive Group acquires Jackson Dodge in Medicine Hat
- Swift Current Municipal Detachment RCMP busy March 6-7
- Gleichen RCMP dismantle drug trafficking operation
- Invasive wild pigs a major issue for agriculture industry in Sask. and Alberta
- Saskatchewan RCMP charges Swift Current woman with second-degree murder and attempted murder
- Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede to set new Spring Rodeo dates
- If passed, Bill 213 would see maximum speed limited go to 120km/h on some highways
- Drugs, firearms seized after Mountainview County house searched; Med. Hat residents charged
- Pioneer Co-op ranked among Saskatchewan’s largest businesses
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.