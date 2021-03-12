Registration has gone virtual
Looking for ways to stay active this spring and summer? Don’t miss the 2021 Virtual Spring & Summer City Wide Registration event.
 
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions that remain in place, City Wide will be taking place virtually from March 15th to 26th. During each day of the event, local sports, recreation and culture groups will be highlighted on our social media platforms. Participating groups will have the opportunity to introduce their staff, highlight the programs and services they offer, explain how to register for their programs and much more. 
 
To virtually attend this event, be sure to follow us on InstagramTwitter and Facebook. Then, each day from March 15th to 26th, keep an eye on our social media pages to see which groups are being highlighted that day.
 
With over 15 community groups participating, we guarantee there is something to keep everyone active during the spring and summer months ahead!
 
For more information regarding this event, please contact the Community Services Division at 306-778-2787 or visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/play.
 

