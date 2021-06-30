The official crowning of 2021 Frontier Days Ambassador Rylie Anderson took place during an outdoor ceremony at Kinetic Park in Swift Current, June 24. The ceremony was attended by family and friends, and the event was livestreamed on the Swift Current Agricultural and Exhibition Association (Ag & Ex) Facebook page.
The 2019/20 Frontier Days Ambassador Jenny Hattum was present to hand over the ambassador crown and sash to Anderson. The Frontier Days Ambassador program was launched in 2014 and provides an opportunity for youth to represent the Swift Current Ag & Ex and promote Frontier Days. Anderson lives on a farm near Success and has just graduated from the Swift Current Comprehensive High School. Her family has a long association with Frontier Days.
Her parents have been working at Frontier Days for the last 30 years, and she has been an active participant and volunteer at Frontier Days since the age of three. She has a passion for riding, ranching and agriculture. This year's Frontier Days is a mixture of live events and virtual programming. Live events started on June 30 and activities continue until July 4. The new Frontier Horse Show will take place on July 9-11, and the new Frontier Canadian Cowboys Association Rodeo is scheduled for July 23-25.
