Looking for ways to stay active this fall and winter? Don’t miss the 28th annual Fall & Winter City Wide Registration event which is to take place both in-person and virtually this year.
The in-person event will take place on Wednesday, September 8th from 6:30 – 8:00 pm inside the curling rink at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex. This is a one-stop shop opportunity for residents to gather information and register for a wide variety of sports, culture, and recreational activities offered in our community.
The virtual component will run from Tuesday, September 7th to Friday, September 17th. During each day of the event, local sports, recreational and cultural groups will be highlighted on our social media platforms. Groups will have the opportunity to introduce their staff, show what programs or services they offer, how to register for their programs and much more.
To virtually attend this event, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Then, each day from September 7th to 17th, keep an eye on our social media pages to see which groups are being highlighted that day.
With over 20 community groups participating, we guarantee there is something to keep everyone active during the fall and winter months ahead.
For more information regarding this event, please contact the Community Services Division at 306-778-2787 or visitwww.swiftcurrent.ca/play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.